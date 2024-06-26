Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

AWH stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 163.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,099.32%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

