Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $20.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,591.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,522,000 after acquiring an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,133,000 after buying an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,223,000 after buying an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

