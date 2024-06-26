Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Insider Dame Heather Rabbatts Buys 395 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) insider Dame Heather Rabbatts acquired 395 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,512 ($31.87) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($12,587.09).

Associated British Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,498 ($31.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,609.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,435.47. The company has a market cap of £18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,611.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Associated British Foods plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,907.50 ($24.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,770.66 ($35.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,483.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.37) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

