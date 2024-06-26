AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 1-Year High at $12,704.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £127.04 ($161.16) and last traded at £126.79 ($160.84), with a volume of 26298547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £125.50 ($159.20).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £113 ($143.35) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($164.91) to £150 ($190.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($158.57) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £121.57 ($154.22).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
