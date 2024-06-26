ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.92.

ACO.X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ATCO from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,486,400.00. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ACO.X opened at C$38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. ATCO has a 52-week low of C$32.90 and a 52-week high of C$41.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$39.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.16.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

