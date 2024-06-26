ATI (NYSE:ATI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

ATI has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Get ATI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Up 2.2 %

ATI stock opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ATI during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATI by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.