Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) versus FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Financial Survey

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and FEC Resources (OTCMKTS:FECOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of FEC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FEC Resources has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 7 2 3.22 FEC Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.74%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than FEC Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and FEC Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.29 $105.43 million $1.80 11.22 FEC Resources N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than FEC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and FEC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 19.98% 29.56% 10.14% FEC Resources N/A -10.32% -7.85%

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats FEC Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its 6.8% interest in Forum Energy Limited, primarily owns a 70% interest in the GSEC101 offshore license covering an area of approximately 10,360 square kilometers located to the northwest of the Philippine Island of Palawan. FEC Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. FEC Resources Inc. operates as a subsidiary of PXP Energy Corporation.

