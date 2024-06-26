Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,404,346.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,275.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 280,733 shares of company stock worth $50,611,541 in the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a one year low of $152.34 and a one year high of $258.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

