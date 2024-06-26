AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.2% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,658,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,599,324. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.13.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

