Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 2.33% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 739.5% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 227,981 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGV opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

