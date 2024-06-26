Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after purchasing an additional 157,709 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,532 shares of company stock worth $3,544,957 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.67 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

