Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.38% of Axcelis Technologies worth $524,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 627.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $141.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.50. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

