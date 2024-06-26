AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

AXIS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $11.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

