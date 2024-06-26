B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,859,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

