B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 150 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,312,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 724,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,420 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $97.00 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

