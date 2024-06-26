B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,337 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE RITM opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

