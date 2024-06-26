B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) by 232.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,200 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CKPT. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

