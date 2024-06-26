B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

