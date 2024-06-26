B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,162 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,055,000 after acquiring an additional 559,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,123,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after acquiring an additional 844,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,697,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,094,000 after acquiring an additional 652,798 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

