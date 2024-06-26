B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,600 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QJUN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

QJUN opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

