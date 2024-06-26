B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $37,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TNET opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

