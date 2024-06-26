B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 2.06% of Simplify Stable Income ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Stable Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

Get Simplify Stable Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Stable Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUCK opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Simplify Stable Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Simplify Stable Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Stable Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Stable Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.