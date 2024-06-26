Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $325,242,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,201,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,792,571 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $190,981,000 after purchasing an additional 82,364 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $158,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

