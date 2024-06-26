Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Organon & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

