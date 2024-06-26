Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 11,419 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,019 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 73,166 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

TKC stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

