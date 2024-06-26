Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

