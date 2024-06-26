Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pearson by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pearson stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Pearson plc has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

