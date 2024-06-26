Ballentine Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Read Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.