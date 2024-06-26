Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,720 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,865 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,088 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,246 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 238,910 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.