Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 223,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 13.91%.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
