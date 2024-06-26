Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,613 shares of company stock worth $68,171,311 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $112.08 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -103.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DoorDash from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

