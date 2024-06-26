Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $9.4084 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

