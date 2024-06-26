Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after purchasing an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Dover by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $180.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

