Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,842,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

