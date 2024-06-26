Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,682 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,890 shares of company stock worth $13,709,131. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $256.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.45. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.