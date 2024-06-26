Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 442,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,175 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in JD.com by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $179,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in JD.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in JD.com by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,269 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JD shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

