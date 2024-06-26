Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 31 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 39,392 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE WST opened at $323.60 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $310.00 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.69 and its 200 day moving average is $361.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

