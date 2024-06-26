Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $277,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 294 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $975.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $484.02 and a 12-month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $938.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $856.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

