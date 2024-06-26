Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $1.125 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.