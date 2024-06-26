BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKU

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 60,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 145.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in BankUnited by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 76,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 6.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,482 shares in the company, valued at $394,752.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.