Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 770 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $720,000.

HYEM stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

