Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DG opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

