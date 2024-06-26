Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 345,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

