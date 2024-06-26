Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $29,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE:MYI opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

