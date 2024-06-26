Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $30,000 Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. Research analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 28,804 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $344,783.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,343.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,812,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,529,113 shares of company stock valued at $683,320,989 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.