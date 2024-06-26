Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $422.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

