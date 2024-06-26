Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $60,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $97.36.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

