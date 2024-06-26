Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $912.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.