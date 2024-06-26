Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases New Stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $2,962,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth about $112,079,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. Analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Birkenstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.20 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.