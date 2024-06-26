Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 800 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after buying an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after buying an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 6,529.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after buying an additional 457,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

